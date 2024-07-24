IBEDC claims to enhance reliable power supply for 10,241 Ogun customers

The Acting Managing Director of the company, Francis Agoha, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Ota on Wednesday.

Agoha said the upgrade aimed to substantially improve the power supply reliability for customers in the region. He said that the key improvements included the successful migration of the Sango 33 KV feeder to a more robust T3 100 MVA, 132 KV/33 KV transformer at the Ota Transmission Station.

According to the IBEDC boss, a new, dedicated ROTOCROWN 33 KV feeder has been introduced.

“These enhancements are designed to cater for the increasing electricity demands and ensure superior service quality for over 10,241 customers.

“The upgraded transformers at the Ota Transmission Station now support three essential feeders, which include ROTOCROWN 33 KV, TOWER ALLOY 33KV, and SANGO 33 KV.

“These upgrades will enable IBEDC to meet the rising energy needs in Alishiba, Ilogbo, Bayo block, Animashaun and Ewupe, and provide stable electricity supply to numerous communities as well as for the enhanced Sango 33 KV feeder.

“Also, these improvements are expected to significantly enhance the quality of life for residents and businesses in these areas by ensuring more consistent and reliable electricity supply,” Agoha said.

He expressed the company’s commitment to service excellence and infrastructure investment, adding that the upgrade underscored their dedication to enhancing the electricity infrastructure in their operation areas.

He also said that the increased transformer capacity at the Ota transmission station would enable IBEDC to meet growing electricity demands and provide a more stable and reliable power supply to its customers in Sango-Ota.

The acting manager affirmed the commitment of IBEDC to remain steadfast in its mission to deliver reliable and efficient electricity services. According to him, these recent upgrades are part of a broader strategy to modernise the power distribution network and enhance overall customer satisfaction.