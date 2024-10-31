10 dead, 7 injured in tragic Ibadan building collapse

The Oyo State Fire Services Agency confirmed the tragic incident, reporting that the collapse occurred around 2 a.m. at Jegede Oluloyo in the Ona Ara Local Government Area.

The agency’s spokesperson disclosed, “The Oyo State Fire Services Agency received a distressed call at around 2 a.m. this morning at Jegede Olunloyo area, Ibadan. Ten persons have been recovered from the debris of the collapsed building, while seven persons were rescued alive. Rescue operations are still ongoing.”

The collapse, which left the community in shock, prompted a swift emergency response as authorities and volunteers worked tirelessly to retrieve those trapped.

The seven injured survivors were immediately transported to nearby hospitals for treatment, though details on their conditions remain unconfirmed.

Rescue operations continue at the scene, with officials aiming to locate any additional victims and investigate the cause of the building’s sudden collapse.