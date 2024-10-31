ADVERTISEMENT
10 dead, 7 injured in tragic Ibadan building collapse

Segun Adeyemi

The seven injured survivors were immediately transported to nearby hospitals for treatment, though details on their conditions remain unconfirmed.

An illustrative image of a collapsed building. [Getty Images]

The Oyo State Fire Services Agency confirmed the tragic incident, reporting that the collapse occurred around 2 a.m. at Jegede Oluloyo in the Ona Ara Local Government Area.

The agency’s spokesperson disclosed, “The Oyo State Fire Services Agency received a distressed call at around 2 a.m. this morning at Jegede Olunloyo area, Ibadan. Ten persons have been recovered from the debris of the collapsed building, while seven persons were rescued alive. Rescue operations are still ongoing.”

READ ALSO: Nigeria records 22 building collapses, 33 deaths in 7 months of 2024

The collapse, which left the community in shock, prompted a swift emergency response as authorities and volunteers worked tirelessly to retrieve those trapped.

Rescue operations continue at the scene, with officials aiming to locate any additional victims and investigate the cause of the building’s sudden collapse.

This incident highlights ongoing concerns about building safety standards in the area, as residents and officials seek answers amidst the tragedy.

