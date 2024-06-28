ADVERTISEMENT
I won't demolish your mosque - Adeleke assures Ijesa Muslims

Nurudeen Shotayo

There have been speculations that the Osun State government is planning to demolish the Ilesa Central Mosque for the ongoing road dualisation project.

Ademola Adeleke [X, Formerly Twitter]
Ademola Adeleke [X, Formerly Twitter]

Adeleke gave the assurance in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Friday, June 28, 2024.

There have been concerns among Muslims in the Ijesa community over speculations that the state government had marked the central mosque for demolition to create space for road rehabilitation.

Speaking on the matter during the recent ‘Ipade Imole’, a governor community engagement programme held in Ilesa, the Governor reiterated that the religious building won't be touched.

According to Rasheed, Adeleke reportedly assured the Muslim faithful that the mosque would remain intact after the completion of the road project.

“Governor Adeleke has received the plea of the Ijesa Muslim leaders and has directed that fresh assurance be given that the mosque is not billed for demolition in the ongoing road dualisation.

“The Muslim Ummah should not entertain any fear as the mosque remains intact. Only the extended canopies will be affected, not the main building as earlier indicated.

“The governor has also directed officials of the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to interface with the Muslim leaders on the subject matter,” the statement read in part.

While commending stakeholders for actively supporting the ongoing dualisation at Ilesa, Adeleke vowed to implement the multi-billion naira infrastructure upgrade with an eye on deep local content and active community engagement and collaboration.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

