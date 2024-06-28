I won't demolish your mosque - Adeleke assures Ijesa Muslims

Adeleke gave the assurance in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Friday, June 28, 2024.

There have been concerns among Muslims in the Ijesa community over speculations that the state government had marked the central mosque for demolition to create space for road rehabilitation.

Speaking on the matter during the recent ‘Ipade Imole’, a governor community engagement programme held in Ilesa, the Governor reiterated that the religious building won't be touched.

According to Rasheed, Adeleke reportedly assured the Muslim faithful that the mosque would remain intact after the completion of the road project.

“Governor Adeleke has received the plea of the Ijesa Muslim leaders and has directed that fresh assurance be given that the mosque is not billed for demolition in the ongoing road dualisation.

“The Muslim Ummah should not entertain any fear as the mosque remains intact. Only the extended canopies will be affected, not the main building as earlier indicated.

“The governor has also directed officials of the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to interface with the Muslim leaders on the subject matter,” the statement read in part.