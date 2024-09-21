ADVERTISEMENT
I remain committed, loyal to PDP - Gov Mutfwang denies plans to join APC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor said that the move was the handiwork of his political detractors and mischief makers aimed at breeding acrimony between him and the leadership of PDP.

The governor denied the rumour in a statement by Gyang Bere, his Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPPA), issued on Friday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there is a flex banner with the picture of the governor being circulated on social media, suggesting his defection to the APC.

One of the banners is also mounted in a strategic location in Benin City, Edo.

”While this baseless rumour does not warrant a formal response, it has become necessary to dispel any misconceptions that may mislead the public and tarnish my integrity.

”I remain a committed member of the PDP and firmly uphold the values of the party and trust placed on me by the people of Plateau.

”The rumour that I’m contemplating leaving the PDP for the APC is entirely false.

”This fabricated story is the work of those who do not wish Plateau well.

”I wish to call on the public to dismiss the rumour and refrain from sharing the false information,” Mutfwang said.

