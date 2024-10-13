I lost job because someone told employer I’m sickle cell – Carrier

Afolabi disclosed this while sharing her experience on Saturday in Lagos.

She was among no fewer than 300 SCD patients at the Grand Finale of the “Project Empower A Warrior 3.0”, organised by the Crimson Bow Sickle Cell Initiative, a non-profit organisation.

The theme of the empowerment programme was: “Health and Wealth: Balancing Entrepreneurship in Sickle Cell”.

Afolabi, however, urged people with the disorder to believe in themselves and not be confirmed or intimidated.

The entrepreneur advised all persons with sickle cell to be hard-working with determination and resilience, to make an impact, while also prioritising their health.

She said: “You must prioritise your health.

“Don’t bite more than you can chew. You need to understand your body, strengths and weakness while engaging in entrepreneurship.”

Also sharing experiences, Oluwagbohunmi Dada, an entrepreneur who is living with sickle cell anaemia, said the disorder had not received the required attention in the country.

“I’m here because I do have sickle cell. I am a warrior. I am here today to encourage other people that, it (sickle cell anaemia) is not a death sentence.

“It is not something to be afraid of or to say that you are going to stop living. I have had a very decent career and I am married with kids.

“I run a business as well. So, sickle cell does not necessarily mean that you are to be confined or limited into a particular space,” he urged.

According to him, much more is needed to be done in the country to ease the crises or the issues that confront patients regularly.

“In different places in the world, there is government-funded research; there is private medical research to be able to develop, solutions, drugs to be able to help,” Dada said.

He urged sickle cell patients to get involved in entrepreneurship without underrating themselves to navigate the current economic condition.

“Please, do something and put your energy into entrepreneurship. Nothing is easy on the earth. Focus on your business.

“This will help you to solve many problems. Don’t have any shame, believe in yourself and never allow anyone to write you off,” he said.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Crimson Bow, Miss Timi Edwin, urged the patients to take away worries and give attention to quality health and entrepreneurship to survive current economic challenges.

Edwin, who noted that the Lagos State Government had been supportive of the cause of sickle cell, called for more efforts to make patients live a normal life.

Also speaking, Mrs Folashade Shinkaye, the Chairperson of Crimson Bow Sickle Cell Initiative, said that building up patients in entrepreneurship had become imperative.

The Guest Lecturer at the event, Gabriel Omin, urged patients not to underrate themselves, but engage in profitable business, while not jeopardising their health.

Omin, a Business Consultant, urged the patients to know what to do and to do research before venturing into any business.

Cautioning against stress as sickle cell patients in business, Omin said that too much stress could trigger a crisis, advising “Know your limits and work within them.”