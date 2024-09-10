ADVERTISEMENT
Hunters rescues kidnap victim and recovers stolen vehicles in Anambra

News Agency Of Nigeria

The successful operation took place barely three weeks after the rescue of two siblings from kidnappers and recovered stolen vehicles.

Hunters rescues kidnap victim and recovers stolen vehicles in Anambra (Sunday Alamba, File/AP)
Hunters rescues kidnap victim and recovers stolen vehicles in Anambra (Sunday Alamba, File/AP)

This is contained in a statement by the Zonal Commander of NHFSS in the South East, ACG Mark Okonkwo, on Tuesday in Abuja. Okonkwo said that the successful operation took place barely three weeks after the rescue of two siblings from kidnappers and recovered stolen vehicles around the Nkwelle-Ezunaka axis of Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the hunters received a distress call at 2000 hours on Sunday from a passer-by, who saw some people forcing someone into a vehicle along the aforementioned route. Okonkwo said he immediately mobilised his men for a rescue mission and followed the direction from the Intel.

“On sighting us, the hoodlums began to shoot sporadically to stop them, but they gallantly surged on and the hoodlums swiftly sped off throwing their captive away from the vehicle.

“Our rapid response to the situation yielded positive results and we were able to rescue a woman, who was thrown out from the kidnappers’ speeding vehicle.

“We equally recovered a stolen vehicle at the scene,” he said.

Okonkwo said the hunters also recovered another vehicle allegedly stolen at gunpoint along the Neni-Nimo road border between Anaocha and Njikoka council areas on August 25. He said that phone numbers in the documents found inside the vehicle helped them locate the owner of the vehicle, who eventually identified it as his car.

According to the owner, one Christian Ozonyiama, a native of Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State, said his vehicle was snatched at gunpoint on that fateful day along Neni-Nimo road.

“The 61-year-old, who resides at Nnewi, said he was going to Nnewi from Awka around 8pm on August 25, when some armed men disguised as vigilante operatives flagged his vehicle and another down along Neni-Nimo road.

“Ozonyiama said he initially mistook them for vigilantes as they blocked the road to search the missionary bus before him and freed it.

“He said it was when they bundled him out of his car and ordered him to sit on the ground that it dawned on him that they were not vigilante operatives, but kidnappers.

“They abandoned him on the deadly lonely Neni-Nimo road that fateful night and zoomed off with his Toyota HighLander Sport Utility Vehicle.”

Okonkwo appreciated the Deputy Commander-General (Technical Services), Dr John Metchie, for his unwavering support in ensuring that they carry out prompt rescue operations in Anambra and South East zone to curb criminalities.

He also extolled the Commander-General of NHFSS, Dr Joshua Osatimehin, for his leadership of the service by ensuring discipline, diligence, gallantry and rapid response to rescue missions across Nigeria.

