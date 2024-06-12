ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Hunger eroding patriotism among Nigerians - Cleric tells Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The cleric spoke against the backdrop of rising cost of food items in the market.

General Overseer, Calvary Kingdom Church, Okokomaiko Lagos, Archbishop Joseph Ojo
General Overseer, Calvary Kingdom Church, Okokomaiko Lagos, Archbishop Joseph Ojo

Recommended articles

Ojo, an Executive of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday.

He was reacting to President Bola Tinubu’s nationwide broadcast to mark this year’s Democracy Day celebration.

He said that “hungry Nigerians waited patiently to hear from the president, steps taken to ameliorate their sufferings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nigerians expected the president’s message to dwell on measures taken by his government to crash prices of staple foods,” he said.

The cleric spoke against the backdrop of rising cost of food items in the market.

He said: “Hunger is eroding patriotism in the people.

“Nigerians at this point expect messages of hope that will become a reality in the shortest time.

“The address should have addressed the daily challenges facing the people, especially the soaring food prices, to give hope of a better tomorrow.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That rice and gari will become cheaper, petrol price reduced.

“Those are what is uppermost in the minds of the suffering masses now,” the clergyman said.

He further said that the country was in dire need of stable power to boost production.

The issue of electricity should be prioritised in the scheme of things to make the Democracy Day celebration worthwhile,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Hunger eroding patriotism among Nigerians - Cleric tells Tinubu

Hunger eroding patriotism among Nigerians - Cleric tells Tinubu

Seyi Tinubu endorses stage play to immortalise his grandma, Abibatu Mogaji

Seyi Tinubu endorses stage play to immortalise his grandma, Abibatu Mogaji

Nigerians differ on gains of 25 years of uninterrupted democracy

Nigerians differ on gains of 25 years of uninterrupted democracy

Zulum approves ₦521.4m for Borno pilgrims' BTA, sacrificial animals

Zulum approves ₦521.4m for Borno pilgrims' BTA, sacrificial animals

June 12: Declare Abiola ex-President, activists tell Tinubu

June 12: Declare Abiola ex-President, activists tell Tinubu

Abuja traders decry rising food prices, seek government’s intervention

Abuja traders decry rising food prices, seek government’s intervention

Accept minimum wage offer that won't lead to job losses, FG persuades labour

Accept minimum wage offer that won't lead to job losses, FG persuades labour

₦250k minimum wage or no deal - Labour responds to Tinubu's Democracy Day speech

₦250k minimum wage or no deal - Labour responds to Tinubu's Democracy Day speech

Social media in shock as lady says she was naive, might not have married husband

Social media in shock as lady says she was naive, might not have married husband

Pulse Sports

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

3 killed in Rivers fuel tanker explosion [NAN]

3 killed in Rivers fuel tanker explosion, area barred due to petrol leak

President Bola Tinubu and Ms Claudia Sheinbaum, the first female President of Mexico [Pulse.ng]

Women must architect decisions - Tinubu congratulates Mexico’s 1st female president

Yemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

No plans to revoke licences of more banks – CBN

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe. [Twitter:IndependentNGR]

Yobe Govt sends repentant Boko Haram on counter insurgency mission for peace