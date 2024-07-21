RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Hundreds of Makurdi residents homeless as flood wreaks havoc in Benue

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that flooding had over the last decade become a yearly routine, destroying properties and causing the loss of lives in some cases

Hundreds of Makurdi residents homeless as flood wreaks havoc in Benue/Illustrative photo [Pulse]
Hundreds of Makurdi residents homeless as flood wreaks havoc in Benue/Illustrative photo [Pulse]

Recommended articles

A correspondent of the agency, who went around Makurdi on Sunday reports that worst hit areas included Achussah, Jerome Hwande Street, Ankpa quarters extension, Ankpa ward by Demekpe, Living Faith Church, Naka Road, Behind Customary Court of Appeal.

Others are; Gboko Road, JS Tarka University of Agriculture Road, Nyiman Village, Wurukum roundabout, Logo1 Akpehe Village, Ide Village and Kasho Village, amongst others.

The disaster had not only rendered hundreds within the state capital homeless, but also huge properties lost.

NAN reports that flooding had over the last decade become a yearly routine, destroying properties and causing the loss of lives in some cases

These areas were among the worst hit areas of the 2017 flooding that displaced over 120,000, persons in the Benue capital, while in 2022, over 14 councils were affected.

NAN reports that Makurdi residents mostly experience challenges of flooding, whenever there is rainfall largely due to a lack of proper and adequate drainage system and not always due to the overflow of River Benue.

At Agber Village, Mrs Hope Igbawua told NAN that the situation was beyond their control, adding that the residents have reported the matter to relevant authorities over the years without a positive response.

Igbawua said that as a community, they couldn’t do much, saying the situation required hundreds of millions to be addressed.

“See my brother, our problem here is not the overflow of water from River Benue but the lack of a proper and adequate drainage to collect water to the main drainage that was constructed by the Federal Government.

“The situation we face here is almost similar to many people in Makurdi. Not all of us are affected by the overflow of River Benue. We need drains,” she said.

The Executive Secretary (ES), of Benue State Emergency Management Agency (BSEMA), Mr James Iorpuu, said they were already mapping out areas and households affected by the flood for immediate intervention.

Iorpuu said SEMA had earlier carried out massive advocacy on flood and appealed to those living along flood-prone areas to evacuate to safer areas.

On his part, the Commissioner for Water Resources, Environment and Climate Change, Ugwu Odoh said, comprehensive drainage design of the affected communities would be carried out while the Urban Development Board would demolish buildings blocking water channels.

The Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Aondowase Kunde said a joint memo would be submitted to the Governor for necessary actions to address the issue of flooding in the State.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

People are angry, Tinubu's ₦70k minimum wage can only buy a bag of rice - Ndume

People are angry, Tinubu's ₦70k minimum wage can only buy a bag of rice - Ndume

Hardship: Reps member gifts child SUV for graduating from secondary school, Nigerians react

Hardship: Reps member gifts child SUV for graduating from secondary school, Nigerians react

Our diesel meets international standard, importers get dubious certifications - Dangote

Our diesel meets international standard, importers get dubious certifications - Dangote

₦70k minimum wage not solution to Nigeria’s economic challenges – LP

₦70k minimum wage not solution to Nigeria’s economic challenges – LP

JTF destroys illegal refining sites, intercepts 14 boats in Abia

JTF destroys illegal refining sites, intercepts 14 boats in Abia

Hundreds of Makurdi residents homeless as flood wreaks havoc in Benue

Hundreds of Makurdi residents homeless as flood wreaks havoc in Benue

Ruto warns the media over 'irresponsible reporting’ during anti-government demos

Ruto warns the media over 'irresponsible reporting’ during anti-government demos

Dangote scraps planned investment in steel after FG's monopoly accusation

Dangote scraps planned investment in steel after FG's monopoly accusation

Sowore lists Tinubu, Yakubu, Cardoso among those inciting Nigerians to riot

Sowore lists Tinubu, Yakubu, Cardoso among those inciting Nigerians to riot

Pulse Sports

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Trending

President Tinubu’s horse wins international horse racing competition in Kaduna

President Tinubu’s horse wins international horse racing competition in Kaduna

Church members trek 24.2km to promote unity, love in Abuja [NAN]

Church members trek 24.2km to promote unity, love in Abuja

Air Force kills scores of terrorists in airstrikes in Kaduna [X:@DejiAdesogan]

Air Force kills scores of terrorists in airstrikes in Kaduna

APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje and former President, Anyim Pius Anyim

Ganduje wants APC to take over in Anambra, Enugu, Abia