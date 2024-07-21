Hundreds of Makurdi residents homeless as flood wreaks havoc in Benue

A correspondent of the agency, who went around Makurdi on Sunday reports that worst hit areas included Achussah, Jerome Hwande Street, Ankpa quarters extension, Ankpa ward by Demekpe, Living Faith Church, Naka Road, Behind Customary Court of Appeal.

Others are; Gboko Road, JS Tarka University of Agriculture Road, Nyiman Village, Wurukum roundabout, Logo1 Akpehe Village, Ide Village and Kasho Village, amongst others.

The disaster had not only rendered hundreds within the state capital homeless, but also huge properties lost.

NAN reports that flooding had over the last decade become a yearly routine, destroying properties and causing the loss of lives in some cases

These areas were among the worst hit areas of the 2017 flooding that displaced over 120,000, persons in the Benue capital, while in 2022, over 14 councils were affected.

NAN reports that Makurdi residents mostly experience challenges of flooding, whenever there is rainfall largely due to a lack of proper and adequate drainage system and not always due to the overflow of River Benue.

At Agber Village, Mrs Hope Igbawua told NAN that the situation was beyond their control, adding that the residents have reported the matter to relevant authorities over the years without a positive response.

Igbawua said that as a community, they couldn’t do much, saying the situation required hundreds of millions to be addressed.

“See my brother, our problem here is not the overflow of water from River Benue but the lack of a proper and adequate drainage to collect water to the main drainage that was constructed by the Federal Government.

“The situation we face here is almost similar to many people in Makurdi. Not all of us are affected by the overflow of River Benue. We need drains,” she said.

The Executive Secretary (ES), of Benue State Emergency Management Agency (BSEMA), Mr James Iorpuu, said they were already mapping out areas and households affected by the flood for immediate intervention.

Iorpuu said SEMA had earlier carried out massive advocacy on flood and appealed to those living along flood-prone areas to evacuate to safer areas.

On his part, the Commissioner for Water Resources, Environment and Climate Change, Ugwu Odoh said, comprehensive drainage design of the affected communities would be carried out while the Urban Development Board would demolish buildings blocking water channels.