How Nigeria got Niger Republic back into MNJTF – Defence Minister

News Agency Of Nigeria

Defence Minister, Badaru Abubakar [Presidency]
Abubakar, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr Abubakar Kana, made this known while briefing newsmen on the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the return of Niger to MNJTF would no doubt help in securing the very extensive Nigeria border with Niger as well as contribute to the overall effectiveness of the counter-insurgency operations.

According to him, the troops of the MNJTF have continually dealt fatal blows to terrorist groups in the Lake Chad Region through a series of daring operations.

“In one such operation conducted on June 15, several terrorists were neutralised and 34 women and children were rescued from insurgents,” he said.

The Minister said the Armed Forces of Nigeria had risen to the challenges irrespective of the costs paid by the troops, adding that the military had continued to adopt new strategies and switch up their tactics to take the battle to terrorists’ doorsteps.

“Owing to the onslaught on insurgents, the armed forces have degraded their capacity, necessitating the surrender of more than 100,000 insurgents and the elimination of their top commanders.

“Thanks to the renewed vigour, incidences of security breaches have been reduced by an estimated 65 per cent across the country and will continue until the nation achieves an insignificant level of breaches on its security.

“In the same vein, oil production has received a big boost as the country’s production has doubled from the level obtainable last year.

“There is hope of achieving a two-million-barrel per day output before the end of the year 2024.

“It is gladdening to note that scores of insurgents have been surrendering and renouncing terrorism,” he said.

Abubakar said that the Federal Government through the military and other relevant agencies, would continue to de-radicalise and rehabilitate repentant insurgents to live peaceful and productive lives.

This, according to him, is employing the carrot and stick or kinetic and non-kinetic approach to warfare.

He called for cooperation from the citizens who were rightly aggrieved by the past deeds of these repentant insurgents.

“We all have to realise and appreciate the need to quickly end this war to usher in an era of peace and mutual coexistence for the development of our beloved fatherland.

“The losses occasioned by this war on insurgency in terms of human, infrastructural and material resources incurred by our country are very huge, hence the need for an end to the ugly scenario,” he added.

