House of Reps in disarray over Tinubu's ₦21.83trn budget extension request

News Agency Of Nigeria

The house also debated the extension of the ₦2.17trillion 2023 supplementary budget to December 2024.

Also debated was the extension of the ₦2.17trillion 2023 supplementary budget to December 2024. The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas had during the plenary read a letter from the President after which the executive bills requesting the extension were introduced.

The Leader of the House, Rep. Julius Ihonvbere, moved for the second reading of the bills. However, Rep. Kingsley Chinda, the House Minority Leader, raised concern about the request for an extension of the two budgets.

Chinda said that it would be morally wrong for the country to be running three to four budgets concurrently. He said that the 2024 budget is currently being implemented while the executive is still requesting the extension of the 2023 main and supplementary budgets at the same time.

According to him, rather than extension, important projects in the supplementary budget should be moved to the 2024 budget. Rep. Alhassan Doguwa (APC-Kano) in his contribution supported the position of the minority leader, saying that it would be morally wrong to have three budgets running at the same time.

The Speaker, however, appealed to members to support the extension of the budget implementation. He said most of the items on the supplementary budget were security-related issues. Despite his plea, the majority of the lawmakers appeared not comfortable with the request for an extension of the budgets as they kept on shouting “No, no.”

Following the disagreement, Abbas asked that the House should go into an executive session for members to iron out issues before resuming consideration of the bills.

