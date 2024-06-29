He's had a brilliant career trajectory - Tinubu celebrates Fashola at 61

“He has had a brilliant career trajectory – in private practice as a lawyer and public service.

“He was the Chief of Staff when President Tinubu was the Governor of Lagos State and had served in various capacities before he was elected the Governor of the state in 2007.

“The Senior Advocate of Nigeria also served as Minister of Power, Works and Housing from 2015 to 2019, and Minister of Works and Housing from 2019 to 2023,” it stated.

It added that the President “joins family, friends and well-wishers to celebrate one of Nigeria’s most gifted minds on this special occasion.