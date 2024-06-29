ADVERTISEMENT
He's had a brilliant career trajectory - Tinubu celebrates Fashola at 61

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday congratulated Mr Babatunde Fashola, former Governor of Lagos State, on his 61st birthday.

In a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, the President described Fashola as a highly esteemed lawyer, administrator, author, essayist, and public officer par excellence.

“He has had a brilliant career trajectory – in private practice as a lawyer and public service.

“He was the Chief of Staff when President Tinubu was the Governor of Lagos State and had served in various capacities before he was elected the Governor of the state in 2007.

“The Senior Advocate of Nigeria also served as Minister of Power, Works and Housing from 2015 to 2019, and Minister of Works and Housing from 2019 to 2023,” it stated.

It added that the President “joins family, friends and well-wishers to celebrate one of Nigeria’s most gifted minds on this special occasion.

“While thanking Mr Fashola for his fervent services to the nation, President Tinubu prays for many more years in good health for him and his family, as well as for renewed vigour as an active voice and stakeholder in building a greater Nigeria.

