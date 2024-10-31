ADVERTISEMENT
Here's how to access the free EKEDC 2.0 meter upgrade

News Agency Of Nigeria

The transition aims to provide customers with a more advanced and efficient metering system.

EKEDC begins free meter upgrade
EKEDC begins free meter upgrade

Babatunde Lasaki, General Manager, Corporate Communications, and Strategy of the company, disclosed the upgrade in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Lasaki said that the upgrading is necessary due to the impending expiration of the current vending platform. He said that the transition aims to provide customers with a more advanced and efficient metering system. He added that to benefit from the upgrade, customers are advised to follow these steps: Visit http://kctcheck.ekedp.com and enter your meter number.

Click “search” to retrieve two sets of 20-digit Key Change Tokens (KCTs). Enter the first KCT and press “Enter.”, then enter the second KCT and press “Enter” to complete the upgrade.

He said that, alternatively, customers can receive the KCTs when purchasing electricity units; two KCTs will be provided along with their regular token, which must be loaded to complete the upgrade.

Lasaki, while urging customers to finish the upgrade by November 24, reminded them to load any previously purchased tokens before starting the process.

He stated, “We encourage our customers to load any existing tokens before applying the KCTs, as old tokens will no longer work on upgraded meters.

“For assistance, customers can visit any EKEDC District or Zonal office, where help desks are available. EKEDC staff will also be on hand to assist on Saturdays, November 2 and November 9."

Lasaki emphasised that the upgrade process is free, urging customers not to pay anyone for the service.

