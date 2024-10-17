Here's how FRSC plans to reduce road crashes to zero by 2030

Mohammed, who was represented by Assistant Corps Marshal Yusuf Haruna, Zonal Commanding Officer, FRSC 4 Headquarters, stated this on Thursday at the maiden stakeholder's town hall meeting in Makurdi.

The corps marshal said that the corps hoped to achieve the feat through continuous sensitisation of all the stakeholders.

He promised that the corps would not relent in discouraging drivers, both private and commercial, against too much speed, stressing that 90 per cent of crashes were caused by speeding.

Governor Hyacinth Alia said that the state government had equipped the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) to tackle emergency and rescue services as well as post-crash care.

“We have begun to put in place measures to ensure that victims of road traffic crashes receive prompt and effective care.

“We equipped the state-owned BSUTH with state-of-the-art facilities with well-trained and motivated personnel to man them, exposing personnel in them.

“We will not relent until the same is replicated in all the state-owned hospitals across the length and breadth of the state,” Alia assured.

He further assured that the state government would continue to lend its support to the corps in her efforts to create a safe motoring environment in the area of enforcement to ensure compliance with traffic regulations.

Also, the Corps Commander, Steve Ayodele, lamented that the Ember months in Nigeria were usually characterised by fatalities and crashes as a result of human lawlessness and non-adherence to traffic rules and regulations.

“The town hall meeting today is designed to create awareness and share ideas and operational strategies to mitigate the projected traffic challenges.''