ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Here's how FRSC plans to reduce road crashes to zero by 2030

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ayodele lamented that the Ember months in Nigeria were usually characterised by fatalities and crashes as a result of human lawlessness and non-adherence to traffic rules and regulations.

Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Malam Shehu Mohammed [NAN]
Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Malam Shehu Mohammed [NAN]

Recommended articles

Mohammed, who was represented by Assistant Corps Marshal Yusuf Haruna, Zonal Commanding Officer, FRSC 4 Headquarters, stated this on Thursday at the maiden stakeholder's town hall meeting in Makurdi.

The corps marshal said that the corps hoped to achieve the feat through continuous sensitisation of all the stakeholders.

He promised that the corps would not relent in discouraging drivers, both private and commercial, against too much speed, stressing that 90 per cent of crashes were caused by speeding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Hyacinth Alia said that the state government had equipped the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) to tackle emergency and rescue services as well as post-crash care.

“We have begun to put in place measures to ensure that victims of road traffic crashes receive prompt and effective care.

“We equipped the state-owned BSUTH with state-of-the-art facilities with well-trained and motivated personnel to man them, exposing personnel in them.

“We will not relent until the same is replicated in all the state-owned hospitals across the length and breadth of the state,” Alia assured.

He further assured that the state government would continue to lend its support to the corps in her efforts to create a safe motoring environment in the area of enforcement to ensure compliance with traffic regulations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, the Corps Commander, Steve Ayodele, lamented that the Ember months in Nigeria were usually characterised by fatalities and crashes as a result of human lawlessness and non-adherence to traffic rules and regulations.

“The town hall meeting today is designed to create awareness and share ideas and operational strategies to mitigate the projected traffic challenges.''

In his goodwill message, the Executive Director, 24 Hours Road Accident Support Initiative, Gadaffi Asemanya, commended the corps for proactive initiatives aimed at reducing road crashes.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FAAC shares ₦1.298trn to FG, states, LGs for September

FAAC shares ₦1.298trn to FG, states, LGs for September

We are not quite satisfied - Wike vows to probe activities of FCT UBEB

We are not quite satisfied - Wike vows to probe activities of FCT UBEB

Tinubu commends Ooni’s tireless advocacy for women in 50th birthday message

Tinubu commends Ooni’s tireless advocacy for women in 50th birthday message

Here's how FRSC plans to reduce road crashes to zero by 2030

Here's how FRSC plans to reduce road crashes to zero by 2030

Ojukwus' widow says only Kanu's release can restore security to South-East

Ojukwus' widow says only Kanu's release can restore security to South-East

Okowa wasn't detained by EFCC - Delta group

Okowa wasn't detained by EFCC - Delta group

Nigeria ready for business - Shettima woos Swedish investors

Nigeria ready for business - Shettima woos Swedish investors

Wike, 27 Rivers lawmakers not members of our party – APC Chairman

Wike, 27 Rivers lawmakers not members of our party – APC Chairman

NCDC warns of rising cholera, lassa fever, marburg threats

NCDC warns of rising cholera, lassa fever, marburg threats

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Prof. Abdullahi Saleh as Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON)

Senate approves Prof Saleh as Chairman of NAHCON

Solider stabs Police Inspector to death during traffic dispute in Lagos

Solider stabs Police Inspector to death during traffic dispute in Lagos

Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) [The Will]

New national anthem will deepen national identity, unity – NOA boss

70 Kirikiri inmates give life to Christ, pledge to be of good character

70 Kirikiri inmates give life to Christ, pledge to be of good character