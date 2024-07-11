ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Help us with useful and credible information - EFCC boss begs Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chairman said that members of the public could also visit any EFCC command across the country to make their reports.

Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede. [Facebook/Getty Images]
Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede. [Facebook/Getty Images]

Recommended articles

Olukoyede made the call in Uyo on Thursday shortly after a road walk to commemorate the 2024 African Anti-corruption Day.

Represented by Oshodi Johnson, the Uyo Zonal Director, Olukoyede said that the commission would perform better through synergy with the public.

He urged Nigerians to show massive support towards the campaign against economic crime by quickly reporting suspected financial crime activities to the commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Do not hesitate to give the commission very useful and credible intelligence concerning suspected economic crime activities in your office or community, it will help us to perform better,” he said.

The EFCC official said that whistle-blowers had a strategic role to play in the crusade against economic and financial crimes in the country.

He urged whistleblowers to utilise the commission’s ‘Eagle Eye’ app to channel their reports to the commission.

Olukoyede further said that the ‘Eagle Eye app is an established corruption-reporting device that could transmit intelligence capable of being used by the commission.

The chairman said that members of the public could also visit any EFCC command across the country to make their reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In view of the danger and threat that corruption poses to our existence, it is imperative for everyone to join hands towards tackling this monster.

“We cannot win the war against corruption through lip service, emotional outbursts or mere mob campaigns,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for this year’s anti-corruption day is: “Effective Whistle Blowing for Corruption-Free Nigeria.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kaduna Assembly amends electoral law, discards electronic voting

Kaduna Assembly amends electoral law, discards electronic voting

Labour insists on ₦250k minimum wage demand after meeting with Tinubu

Labour insists on ₦250k minimum wage demand after meeting with Tinubu

Help us with useful and credible information - EFCC boss begs Nigerians

Help us with useful and credible information - EFCC boss begs Nigerians

With LG autonomy judgment, over 50% of Nigeria's problems solved - NULGE

With LG autonomy judgment, over 50% of Nigeria's problems solved - NULGE

Judge says Ganduje’s misappropriation trial must continue even in his absence

Judge says Ganduje’s misappropriation trial must continue even in his absence

Court sends sacked Power minister to Kuje prison over alleged ₦33bn fraud

Court sends sacked Power minister to Kuje prison over alleged ₦33bn fraud

Next step is to let INEC conduct the elections - LP Rep Leader on LG autonomy

Next step is to let INEC conduct the elections - LP Rep Leader on LG autonomy

This country belongs to all of us - Tinubu hails Supreme Court ruling on LG autonomy

This country belongs to all of us - Tinubu hails Supreme Court ruling on LG autonomy

We declared fast over LG financial autonomy – Osun NULGE

We declared fast over LG financial autonomy – Osun NULGE

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Protesting youths set INEC office ablaze in Benue, says official [Vanguard News]

Angry youths set INEC office ablaze in Benue over bandit attacks

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

Tinubu will inaugurate 1000-km Sokoto-Badagry coastal highway in August

NDLEA mandates drug tests for couples before marriage to curb drug abuse

NDLEA mandates drug tests for couples before marriage to curb drug abuse

18 months after Governor Dapo Abiodun commissioned Agbara Fire Service Station amid fanfare, the station remains inoperative.

18 months after inauguration, Agbara Fire Station stays locked without equipment