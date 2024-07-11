Help us with useful and credible information - EFCC boss begs Nigerians

Olukoyede made the call in Uyo on Thursday shortly after a road walk to commemorate the 2024 African Anti-corruption Day.

Represented by Oshodi Johnson, the Uyo Zonal Director, Olukoyede said that the commission would perform better through synergy with the public.

He urged Nigerians to show massive support towards the campaign against economic crime by quickly reporting suspected financial crime activities to the commission.

“Do not hesitate to give the commission very useful and credible intelligence concerning suspected economic crime activities in your office or community, it will help us to perform better,” he said.

The EFCC official said that whistle-blowers had a strategic role to play in the crusade against economic and financial crimes in the country.

He urged whistleblowers to utilise the commission’s ‘Eagle Eye’ app to channel their reports to the commission.

Olukoyede further said that the ‘Eagle Eye app is an established corruption-reporting device that could transmit intelligence capable of being used by the commission.

The chairman said that members of the public could also visit any EFCC command across the country to make their reports.

“In view of the danger and threat that corruption poses to our existence, it is imperative for everyone to join hands towards tackling this monster.

“We cannot win the war against corruption through lip service, emotional outbursts or mere mob campaigns,” he said.