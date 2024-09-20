ADVERTISEMENT
Heavy presence of security personnel worries Edo residents ahead election

News Agency Of Nigeria

Men of the Nigerian police
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who went round town on Friday to feel the pulse among Benin residents reports that most residents are not comfortable with the development.

The residents said the situation could scare people away from coming out in their numbers to vote on Saturday.

Fidelis Osatohamwen, a cab driver, told NAN that the heavy security presence would rather cause more harm than good as several people might not come out to vote due to fear.

Osatohamwen, who spoke in pidgin English, said that if the security agencies could handle security challenges in the country with the same vigour disposed to Saturday’s governorship election, the challenges would be surmounted.

“Now, because it is an election, ordinary governorship election, see the number of security personnel sent to one state,’’ he said.

Similarly, Lucky Igbinoba, a resident, said the number of security personnel deployed for the Edo election was shocking.

“Truth be told, there may be voter apathy tomorrow because, with the presence of this number of security personnel, nobody will want to risk coming out and being manhandled.

“For me though, I will come out after the election to go about my business,’’ he said.

Another resident, Doris Ebhodaghe said that the heavy presence of security personnel would change nothing in the electoral process.

Ebhodaghe said that what was required in the country was a systemic change, adding that unless that was done, Nigerians and not just Edo residents would continue to go within the same circle.

Amos Obadoni, another cab driver, said that the heavy presence of the security personnel had further killed the morale of some people.

NAN reports that no fewer than 41, 464 security personnel comprising 35,000 Policemen and 6,464 personnel from the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have been deployed for the Saturday election.

NA N also reports that two Deputy Inspectors-General of Police, four Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and 10 Commissioners of Police were also deployed for the election.

