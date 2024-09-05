ADVERTISEMENT
Gunmen kidnap PDP chieftain in Ibadan, Police confirm

News Agency Of Nigeria

The command has commenced an investigation into the matter.

Benedict Akika, a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
Benedict Akika, a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Adewale Osifeso confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ibadan.

NAN reports that gunmen abducted Akika on Tuesday evening at his residence in Olorunda Abba, Lagelu Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Osifeso said that the command had commenced an investigation into the matter. He said that the public would be adequately updated as soon as an investigation was concluded on the incident.

“Investigation has commenced into the matter. Updates will be provided accordingly,” Osifeso said.

An eyewitness said that gunmen stormed Akika’s residence in Olorunda Abba in what appeared to be a well-coordinated attack.

“The gunmen overpowered his security personnel and whisked him away in a vehicle, leaving behind a trail of panic and confusion in the community,” the witness added.

Gunmen kidnap PDP chieftain in Ibadan, Police confirm

