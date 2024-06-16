Gunmen attack local government HQ in Anambra, set patrol vehicles ablaze

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the hoodlums arrived at the council headquarters in large numbers in motorcycles and one vehicle and began to shoot sporadically.

It was further learnt that an attempt by the vigilantes to repel the gunmen got a boost, following the quick response by a team of crack police operatives.

Confirming the incident in a statement to NAN in Onitsha, the Spokesman for the Anambra Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, stated that the gunmen fled the scene when they were overpowered.

According to Ikenga, the hoodlums “faced strong resistance from the vigilante operatives until the police response team arrived.

“Due to the superior firepower of the security operatives, the gunmen fled the scene,” he added.

He regretted that the assailants succeeded in setting four operational vehicles belonging to the vigilantes ablaze before escaping.

The statement quoted the Police Commissioner, Mr Nnaghe Itam, to have condemned the attack and destruction of the patrol vehicles.

Itam reportedly commended the efforts of the operatives in repelling the hoodlums and described the incident as an “act of cowardice”.

Ikenga further stated that a joint security force, comprising the Army, Navy, and other security agencies, had been deployed in the area to fish out those behind the attack.