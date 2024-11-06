ADVERTISEMENT
Group warns new Humanitarian Minister to avoid mistakes that led to Betta Edu's exit

News Agency Of Nigeria

The group added that the Humanitarian Affairs minister should avoid 'banana peels' while in office.

The new Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda
The new Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda

PEGA, a nonpartisan social group, through its National Coordinator, Mani Immam, gave the advice on Wednesday in Abuja in their congratulatory message to the minister on his appointment.

Immam advised the minister to be mindful of the circumstances that led to the sacking of the immediate past minister.

“We are pleased to applaud President Bola Tinubu on the appointment of Dr Nentawe Yilwatda as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs.

“By the appointment, the president has heeded the cries of Plateau stakeholders to fill the position of Plateau in the Federal cabinet.

“We also congratulate the new minister over the appointment and we are trusting that he will perform his duties with all grace.

“We however want to advise the minister not to fall into the trap that his immediate predecessors fell into and to be on his guard seeing the fate that befell his predecessor’’, Immam said.

He called on him to make Plateau proud by living above the board.

The PEGA National Coordinator also charged members of the All Progressives Congress, in Plateau not to put unnecessary pressure on the minister who was the immediate past governorship candidate of the party in the state.

“We particularly call on political actors on the plateau not to put pressure on the minister in a way to lead him into temptation.

“Political actors should remember that the minister has put his 2023 governorship election loss behind him and is focused on his present job.

“They should as such allow him to focus on his present job until the next round of elections approaches”, Immam added.

