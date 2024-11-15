Gov's wives want governors to implement 6-month paid maternity leave in all states

The forum made the call on Thursday, in a communique issued at the end of its annual retreat held at Exco Chamber’s Centenary City in Abakaliki.

The Chairperson of the forum, Prof Olufolake Abdulrazaq, the wife of Kwara governor said the implementation of the policy will improve maternity and child welfare in the country.

“The forum pledged to vigorously advocate for adopting six months of paid maternity leave, engaging executive governors and state legislators to promote this policy across all states for improved maternity and child welfare,” she said.

She noted that the forum also endorsed the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) Initiative to protect girls' health and is committed to sustaining advocacy for HPV vaccine uptake to protect their health as well.

“The next line of action is a selective sensitisation of wives of local government chairmen on HPV vaccine and cancer awareness," Abdulrazaq added.

Earlier, the Wife of Ebonyi governor, Mary-Maudline Nwifuru who hosted the meeting, expressed satisfaction over the visit.