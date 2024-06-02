Governor’s wife takes menstrual hygiene camping to secondary school

Hajiya Idris sensitised the female students on Saturday at Comprehensive Girls’ Secondary School, Argungu in Argungu Local Government Area of the state as part of activities marking the 2024 Menstrual Hygiene Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that May 28 marked the 10th World Menstrual Hygiene Day, a global initiative dedicated to promoting awareness and education about menstrual hygiene.

The governor’s wife commended her husband, Gov. Nasir Idris for his efforts in promoting the healthcare service and his support in the promotion of menstrual hygiene in the state.

”Hygiene is part and parcel of the Islamic religion and is our faith.

”Muslims are encouraged to maintain personal hygiene by taking regular baths, washing hands before and after meals, and trimming nails and hair.

”The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) stressed the importance of personal hygiene, saying, “Cleanliness is next to godliness”.

“We know how germs spread from our very own hands to our bodies as well as to other people,” she said.

She pledged her unwavering support for the initiative to improve menstrual hygiene and sexual reproductive health services in the state.

“Educate yourself, take care of your health, and seek support where necessary. My Nafisa Nasir Charity Development Foundation (NANAS) is committed to advancing the health and rights of the girl child,” she said.

She also called on parents to continue to support the education and prioritise the menstrual hygiene of their daughters.

Earlier, Dr Halima Bande, the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, urged the students to pay more attention to their studies and pursue a future full of education.

”Don’t limit your studies here, but go further, until you fill the available women vacancies we should rightly occupy on health, education and other fields of endeavours,” she encouraged.

On their part, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajiya Halima Hassan-Kamba and the wife of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Hajiya Asma’u Alkali, urged the students to be good ambassadors of their parents and the society.

She advised that pursuance of education should not stop at the secondary level.

Alkali enjoined the students to be disciplined, and modest and respect elders anywhere they might find themselves after leaving the school.

NAN reports that the Governor’s wife distributed sanitary items to students and donated N1 million to the graduating students of the college.

Earlier at the Emir’s palace, Argungu, the Emir, Alhaji Samaila Muhammad-Mera, commended the wife of the governor for her efforts in ensuring the promotion of menstrual hygiene among girls and women in the state.