Governor Soludo's wife grants full scholarship to 8-year-old math genius

Soludo made the announcement when she met with Chukwuemeka and his family at the Governor’s lodge in Awka on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the boy had recently been seen in a viral video solving complex mathematical questions, including advanced formulas and numerical equations.

The governor’s wife said that the scholarship would help Chukwuemeka to complete his education in the best schools from primary school to any level he desired.

“I learnt that the boy in the video was from the Nibo community in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra. I immediately launched a search for him and soon found his family.

“To test his talent, I brought a calculator close and ask him different mathematical questions, formulas, equations and structures, and he answered all correctly.

“This is why I resolved to sponsor the boy’s education from his present primary school class to any level of his choice and also build mentorship around him to help him reach his full potential.

“Chukwuemeka’s breed is rare among mankind and I promise to give him all the support that he needs to grow,” she said.