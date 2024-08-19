Governor Sanwo-Olu declares August 20 work-free for Isese day celebrations

This is contained in a statement signed by the Head of Service of the state, Bode Agoro, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

Isese Day is an official public holiday in some states such as Osun, Ogun, Lagos, Kwara, Edo, Ondo, Oyo, Ekiti, and Kogi. This holiday aims to foster a sense of identity among adherents of traditional religions.

The statement stated that work would resume in all public offices including courts across the state on Wednesday to allow traditional worshippers to celebrate their day.

