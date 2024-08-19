ADVERTISEMENT
Governor Sanwo-Olu declares August 20 work-free for Isese day celebrations

This holiday aims to foster a sense of identity among adherents of traditional religions.

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]
This is contained in a statement signed by the Head of Service of the state, Bode Agoro, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

Isese Day is an official public holiday in some states such as Osun, Ogun, Lagos, Kwara, Edo, Ondo, Oyo, Ekiti, and Kogi. This holiday aims to foster a sense of identity among adherents of traditional religions.

The statement stated that work would resume in all public offices including courts across the state on Wednesday to allow traditional worshippers to celebrate their day.

This is the first time the state government is declaring a holiday for the Isese Day celebration following the United Nations’ declaration of August 20 as World Traditional Religion Day.

