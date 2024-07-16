RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Governor Sani wants corps members to develop rural communities in Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sani also appealed to the corps employers in the state to accept the corps members posted to their organisations, make them comfortable and mentor them.

Governor Uba Sani. [Facebook]
Governor Uba Sani. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Sani, represented by the state’s Commissioner for Sports Development, Prof. Benjamin Gugong, said this at the closing ceremony of the 2024 Batch ‘B’ stream 1 orientation course on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Sani also appealed to the corps employers in the state to accept the corps members posted to their organisations, make them comfortable, mentor and guide them on their path to contributing to the development of the state.

As the corps members proceeded to their various places of primary assignment, Sani urged them to uphold the relationships they built in the past few weeks of the orientation course.

Sani equally urged them to dedicate themselves fully to national service and contribute to national development through the execution of community development services projects.

“You should create more meaningful relationships during your service year, thereby promoting national integration and unity. be security conscious, and respect the culture and traditions of your host communities.

“Respect the people that you will come across over there and do not look down on them,” the governor said.

He restated the state government’s commitment to ensuring the security and welfare of the corps members, stating that the youths were the future of the nation.

Earlier while addressing the corps members, the State Coordinator of NYSC, Hassan Taura, urged them to maintain the discipline they displayed during their stay in the camp. Taura warned them on night journeys and unauthorised travels outside the state.

“If you need to travel, follow the proper channels to seek permission. Furthermore, take advantage of skills acquisition as post-camp training to become self-reliant.

“White-collar jobs are not readily available, so endeavour to be self-employed and if possible, employers of labour,” he stated.

The coordinator thanked the state government for its commitment and support shown to the scheme while soliciting more to elevate the scheme to greater heights. He also thanked all the stakeholders, collaborating agencies, and camp officials for their invaluable contributions to the success of the orientation course.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ondo LP Governorship candidate promises ₦120k minimum wage if elected

Ondo LP Governorship candidate promises ₦120k minimum wage if elected

What Nigerians need to apply for UAE visa, including new ₦688k DVN fee

What Nigerians need to apply for UAE visa, including new ₦688k DVN fee

Court denies Emefiele's request to travel to UK for medical treatment

Court denies Emefiele's request to travel to UK for medical treatment

No plan to sell universities to investors - FG denies ASUU's accusation

No plan to sell universities to investors - FG denies ASUU's accusation

Ooni of Ife honours 100 young Africans, launches ₦1 billion fund for businesswomen

Ooni of Ife honours 100 young Africans, launches ₦1 billion fund for businesswomen

Binance executive Gambaryan whisked into courtroom in wheelchair for trial

Binance executive Gambaryan whisked into courtroom in wheelchair for trial

NECO announces 2024 Unity School common entrance exam results

NECO announces 2024 Unity School common entrance exam results

Governor Sani wants corps members to develop rural communities in Kaduna

Governor Sani wants corps members to develop rural communities in Kaduna

8 steps you must follow to get your e-Central Motor Registry

8 steps you must follow to get your e-Central Motor Registry

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Trending

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Govt

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Government

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Governor Alex Otti's Abia State generates ₦15.5 billion in 6 months

Mr Nyesom Wike, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) [News Digest Nigeria]

Reps call for sanctions against Wike and Council Chairmen for disrespect

TUC President, Festus Osifo.

No going back  —  TUC insists on ₦250,000 minimum wage