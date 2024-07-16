Governor Sani wants corps members to develop rural communities in Kaduna

Sani, represented by the state’s Commissioner for Sports Development, Prof. Benjamin Gugong, said this at the closing ceremony of the 2024 Batch ‘B’ stream 1 orientation course on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Sani also appealed to the corps employers in the state to accept the corps members posted to their organisations, make them comfortable, mentor and guide them on their path to contributing to the development of the state.

As the corps members proceeded to their various places of primary assignment, Sani urged them to uphold the relationships they built in the past few weeks of the orientation course.

Sani equally urged them to dedicate themselves fully to national service and contribute to national development through the execution of community development services projects.

“You should create more meaningful relationships during your service year, thereby promoting national integration and unity. be security conscious, and respect the culture and traditions of your host communities.

“Respect the people that you will come across over there and do not look down on them,” the governor said.

He restated the state government’s commitment to ensuring the security and welfare of the corps members, stating that the youths were the future of the nation.

Earlier while addressing the corps members, the State Coordinator of NYSC, Hassan Taura, urged them to maintain the discipline they displayed during their stay in the camp. Taura warned them on night journeys and unauthorised travels outside the state.

“If you need to travel, follow the proper channels to seek permission. Furthermore, take advantage of skills acquisition as post-camp training to become self-reliant.

“White-collar jobs are not readily available, so endeavour to be self-employed and if possible, employers of labour,” he stated.