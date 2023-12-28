Governor Namadi signs Jigawa’s ₦298.140 billion 2024 budget

The development came barely one week after the state House of Assembly passed the bill. The governor lauded the synergy between the executive and the legislature, adding that the gesture resulted in the smooth passage of the bill.

He said the estimate was being prepared to serve the people of the state, adding that he assented to the bill sequel to legislative approval.

“We are signing our first appropriation bill into law after scrutiny by Jigawa State House of Assembly.

“And, I was told by many heads of MDAs and extra- ministerial departments the kind of scrutiny the underwent before the assembly.

“So, I urge the House to use its oversight functions to ensure that the budget is used as planned and approved.

“Also, this budget is fine after thorough consultations with many stakeholders and citizens of the state.

“So it’s people’s budget. And what is in it is what would be implemented for the betterment of our people,” the governor said.

While assuring full implementation of the budget, Namadi urged stakeholders to watch and caution the government whenever it derails.

