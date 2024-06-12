Governor Mohammed promises to work hard to end hardship in Bauchi State

Mohammed made the declaration in his goodwill message on the occasion of the 2024 Democracy Day celebration.

“As Nigeria celebrates its 25th Democracy day, it is a testimony to the fact that democratic governance has not only been firmly rooted but has also come to stay in the country,” he said.

Mohammed reiterated the commitment of his administration to accountability and transparency in governance, pledging that the resources at the government’s disposal would continue to be judiciously used for the common good of the people of the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will continue to ensure value for money for the projects that would be executed. To this end, the resources we have would be deployed for maximal effect on the socio-economic development of the State.

“We cannot afford to embark on projects that have little or no effect on the wellbeing of the generality of the people of the State,” he stated.

The governor noted that the current economic hardship being experienced as a result of the removal of fuel subsidies was a national problem that has been receiving the attention of both the federal and state governments.

He said the Bauchi state government in collaboration with relevant federal government agencies have been taking appropriate measures by providing palliatives in the form of food and non-food items to bring succour to the people.

The governor also promised to continue to work hard to bring the hardship to an end and appealed for the people’s continued understanding and cooperation as the government strives to salvage the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said his administration would be boosting agriculture through the provision of adequate inputs, encouragement of farm mechanisation and deployment of extension workers to guide farmers for improved crop production and animal husbandry.

“The solid minerals and tourism sectors would also be given the priority they deserve.

“Government would also continue to provide an enabling environment to facilitate the ease of doing business for the establishment of new commercial enterprises and improve the existing ones.