Governor Idris declares war on mosquitoes and reptiles, fumigates 21 LGAs

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise was a sequel to Gov. Nasir Idris’ mandate to the ministry to cover all the local government areas of the state to protect the health of the citizenry against the devastating scourge of malaria afflicting the populace.

Speaking during the exercise in Birnin Kebbi, the Director of Environmental Health in the ministry, Alhaji Muhammad Nasir-Musa, said the exercise had already covered notorious mosquito areas in the state.

“These areas include the Government House, the House of the Deputy Governor, hospitals, markets, motor parks and other public places.

“The team fumigated the premises of the Kebbi State Teaching Hospital, Kalgo, and schools in Birnin Kebbi and Kalgo, among others,” he said.

Nasir-Musa explained that the objective of the fumigation was to eliminate mosquitoes at the adult stage and at the larvae level.

“To overcome the threats of Malaria and Dengue fever, it is essential to kill mosquitoes, because they are the carriers of both diseases.

“Mosquitoes breed mostly in the rainy season, we are attacking places of their reproduction, focussing on bushes, stagnant water and drainages.

“The environment ministry has extended coverage of this fumigation to Argungu, Yauri and Zuru Emirates,” he assured.

The director recalled that since the assumption of power, Gov. Idris had continued to energise the ministry to discharge its mandate, adding that the governor had directed the ministry to cover the entire 21 LGAs of Kebbi.

“The ministry advises the public to drain any stagnant water close by and clear all bushes, people should also sustain the use of mosquito nets as well as apply safety nets on windows.

“Malaria is a terrible disease, spread by mosquitoes, therefore, we must work collectively to eliminate adult mosquitoes and mosquito larvae,” the director advised.

Earlier, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Kebbi Teaching Hospital, Kalgo, Dr Abubakar Ka’oji, appreciated the effort of the state government under Gov. Idris, for embarking on fumigation to address health-related issues of mosquitoes and harmful insects.