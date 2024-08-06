ADVERTISEMENT
Governor Fubara launches investment promotion agency to attract investors

News Agency Of Nigeria

The investment promotion agency will be a one-stop-shop to seamlessly handle investment related activities in the state.

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi (Sim) Fubara. [Twitter:@SimFubaraKSC]
Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi (Sim) Fubara. [Twitter:@SimFubaraKSC]

Fubara told newsmen in Port Harcourt on Tuesday that the executive order establishing the agency was an outcome of the state's economic summit. It would be recalled that Fubara, on Monday signed the Executive Order 002 of 2024 aimed at establishing the Rivers State Investment Promotion Agency.

“The agency is part of the recommendations in the report of the economic and investment summit held in the state in May.

“That economic submission provided a veritable platform for us to discuss ways of opening the state up for economic advancement.

“So the investment promotion agency will be a one-stop-shop to seamlessly handle investment related activities in the state,” he said.

He said that the agency will coordinate the inquiries and business interests expressed by investors who consider the state a good destination.

According to the governor, investors will now have an official central point to make investment inquiries upon arrival in the state.

“The time when new investors fall into the wrongs hands is over. With this agency, investors will get the required answers from the right source.

“Their concerns will also be addressed by the right authorities. They don’t need to start running around as done in the past,” he stated.

The governor said that with the agency on stream, the state was looking forward to robust business deals, especially in the healthcare and agriculture sectors.

“Part of the challenge in the country now is food, our interest is to reduce the cost of living and improve the wellbeing of our people."

News Agency Of Nigeria

