Governor Adeleke to present 2025 budget as State assembly reviews key bills

The Speaker of the House, Adewale Egbedun, disclosed this on Tuesday during plenary.

According to Egbedun, the governor forwarded a letter dated November 11, with the title “Laying of the Year 2025 Draft Budget of Osun State before the House”, to the assembly, intimating the Speaker and state lawmakers of the budget presentation.

“I am pleased to inform the distinguished members of the Osun State House of Assembly through the Honourable Speaker of our intention to lay the 2025 draft budget of the state before the house on Wednesday, November 13, having concluded its preparation and approved by the state executive council.

“This is to confirm with the extant rules and regulations which stipulates that such draft budget should be presented to the House for approval at the end of the year preceding the commencement of the budget implementation,” the letter reads.

A minute of silence was, however, observed for the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, after his tribute was read by Adekunle Oladimeji, the lawmaker representing Irepodun/Orolu State Constituency, where Lagbaja hailed from.

The House thereafter deliberated on the Osun State Property Protection Bill 2024 which eventually scaled the first reading, while the "Osun State Drug and Medical Supply Management Agency Establishment Bill 2024" policy thrust was read by the Majority Leader, Babajide Kofoworola.

The Drug and Medical Supply Management Agency Establishment Bill was passed for a second reading after lawmakers made contributions and stated the advantages of having the agency in the state.