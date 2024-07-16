RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Zulum sponsors indigent students for Chinese language studies in China

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor also approved scholarships for undergraduate courses in Medicine (MBBS) and Engineering in reputable institutions in China.

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum. [Twitter:@Isa_Gusau2023]
Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum. [Twitter:@Isa_Gusau2023]

The Executive Secretary of the Borno Scholarship Board, Mallam Bala Isa, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

Bala said that apart from the Chinese language, Gov. Babagana Zulum also approved scholarships for undergraduate courses in Medicine (MBBS) and Engineering in reputable institutions in China.

According to him, applicants for the Chinese language must have excellent results in arts subjects.

Isa said, “Applicants for medicine and engineering must pass English, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry and Physics.

“Candidates should have a 75% minimum in WAEC for MBBS and a 65% minimum in WAEC for Engineering.

“The detailed calculation for percentage is available on the scholarship website -www.scholarship.bo.gov.ng”.

Isa, who stated that the portal for the application would remain open up to August 15, said applicants should be between 18 to 25 years old.

