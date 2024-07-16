Gov Zulum sponsors indigent students for Chinese language studies in China

The Executive Secretary of the Borno Scholarship Board, Mallam Bala Isa, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

Bala said that apart from the Chinese language, Gov. Babagana Zulum also approved scholarships for undergraduate courses in Medicine (MBBS) and Engineering in reputable institutions in China.

According to him, applicants for the Chinese language must have excellent results in arts subjects.

Isa said, “Applicants for medicine and engineering must pass English, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry and Physics.

“Candidates should have a 75% minimum in WAEC for MBBS and a 65% minimum in WAEC for Engineering.

“The detailed calculation for percentage is available on the scholarship website -www.scholarship.bo.gov.ng”.