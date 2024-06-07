ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Yusuf to spend ₦11bn on construction of Kano rural roads

News Agency Of Nigeria

Yusuf said the state government would carefully monitor the execution of the projects to ensure strict adherence to contract specifications.

Abba Kabir Yusuf


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Governor Abba Yusuf said this on Thursday in Kano during the inauguration of road projects in Rijiyar Gwangwan and Mil Goma in Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area of the state.

He said the projects would be executed in partnership with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and the Lives & Livelihood Fund (LLF).

This would be done through the Kano State Agro-pastoral Development Project(KSADP) under the Kano State Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (KNARDA).

He said his administration was determined to execute life-changing infrastructure for rural communities in the state.

He called on the host communities to cooperate with the contractors to ensure the successful completion of the projects.

The governor is emphasising the importance of community cooperation to ensure the successful execution of the projects, which are expected to bring significant benefits to rural communities in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

