Gov Yusuf swears in 44 newly elected Kano LG chairmen

The chairmen, all from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), won seats in Saturday’s election conducted by the State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC).

Yusuf emphasised the importance of prudence in governance to meet the desired objectives of providing democracy dividends at the grassroots level.

He encouraged the chairmen to replicate the state government programmes in their areas and assured them of support for development.

The governor also stressed the need for cooperation with the Judiciary, security agencies, civil service and traditional rulers to transform their respective areas.

Yusuf explained that the present administration focused on improving the lives of the constituents in the areas of health, education, water supply and agriculture, among others.

He said, ” We have made giant strides in the areas of education through the provision of basic learning materials and a conducive atmosphere for learning.

”To this end, you are expected to align with the state government’s vision and work towards achieving our development goals.”