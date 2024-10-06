ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Yusuf receives fellowship award from US management institute

News Agency Of Nigeria

The award comes on the heels of Yusuf’s recent recognition by the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) during the World Teachers Day celebration.

Gov Yusuf receives fellowship award from US management institute [X;@Kyusufabba]
Gov Yusuf receives fellowship award from US management institute [X;@Kyusufabba]

Recommended articles

The award is in recognition of his leadership and management skills, particularly in human capital development and resource management.

This is contained in a statement issued by his spokesman, Bature Tofa, in Kano on Sunday.

The Institute’s Governing Council led by Dr Steven Longe presented the award at an investiture ceremony in Abuja, acknowledging Yusuf’s commitment to good governance in Nigeria’s most populous state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Longe praised Yusuf’s leadership citing prudence and transparency as key qualities that embody accountability and dedication.

The award comes on the heels of Yusuf’s recent recognition by the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) during the World Teachers Day celebration.

The governor expressed gratitude for the international recognition, reaffirming his administration’s unwavering commitment to serving the people of Kano.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Former Minister, Tallen's only son dies in Abuja hospital

Former Minister, Tallen's only son dies in Abuja hospital

More than 2 million registered voters will participate in Ondo guber poll - INEC

More than 2 million registered voters will participate in Ondo guber poll - INEC

Gov Yusuf receives fellowship award from US management institute

Gov Yusuf receives fellowship award from US management institute

Benue LG polls a rape of democracy, PDP senator cries out as APC wins all 23 seats

Benue LG polls a rape of democracy, PDP senator cries out as APC wins all 23 seats

Why we've not started paying corps members ₦77k allowance - NYSC

Why we've not started paying corps members ₦77k allowance - NYSC

Nigeria commences crude oil sales in naira to Dangote, other refineries

Nigeria commences crude oil sales in naira to Dangote, other refineries

APC clinches all 23 LG chairmanship seats in Benue

APC clinches all 23 LG chairmanship seats in Benue

It's irresponsible to neglect Nigerians in prisons abroad, Shehu Sani slams FG

It's irresponsible to neglect Nigerians in prisons abroad, Shehu Sani slams FG

FG committed to producing highly motivated teachers - Tinubu

FG committed to producing highly motivated teachers - Tinubu

Pulse Sports

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tinubu has increased crude oil output to 1.7m bpd, we can achieve 3m – NNPCL

Tinubu has increased crude oil output to 1.7m bpd, we can achieve 3m – NNPCL

President Bola Tinubu. [X, formerly Twitter]

Make sure Nigeria remains giant of Africa - Tinubu tells Armed Forces

Senator Ali Ndume. [Facebook]

Only in Nigeria people still prostrate for politicians who stole money - Ndume

Nigerian Army Troops

Army troops eliminates 8 terrorists, rescues 40 hostages, seizes weapons