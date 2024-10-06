Gov Yusuf receives fellowship award from US management institute

The award is in recognition of his leadership and management skills, particularly in human capital development and resource management.

This is contained in a statement issued by his spokesman, Bature Tofa, in Kano on Sunday.

The Institute’s Governing Council led by Dr Steven Longe presented the award at an investiture ceremony in Abuja, acknowledging Yusuf’s commitment to good governance in Nigeria’s most populous state.

Longe praised Yusuf’s leadership citing prudence and transparency as key qualities that embody accountability and dedication.

The award comes on the heels of Yusuf’s recent recognition by the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) during the World Teachers Day celebration.