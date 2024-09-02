ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Yusuf cancels road project due to contractor’s failure to start work

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor also expressed commitment to the establishment of a modern health facility in Garko Town.

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf
Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf

This is contained in a statement issued in Kano by the Director-General of Media and Publicity to the Governor, Sanusi Tofa, and made available to newsmen on Monday.

Tofa quoted the governor to have assured the people of the LGA that “a new and reliable contractor will be appointed within the next few days” to ensure the project’s timely completion.

“The governor also expressed commitment to the establishment of a modern health facility in Garko Town, aimed at bringing healthcare services closer to the people.

“He expressed gratitude for the continued support from the local community and reiterated his administration’s determination to maintain the momentum of progress,” the statement added.

It also reported that the governor conducted an on-site assessment of the Kafinchiri Irrigation Project in the locality.

“He said that the initiative was under the state’s agricultural transformation drive.

“He explained that the project, valued at ₦2.5 billion, is aimed at bolstering all-year-round farming, enhancing food security and driving economic growth in the state.

“He emphasised the significance of the project, saying that it was a vital component of his administration’s efforts to promote continuous agricultural production in the state,” Tofa further stated.

He also quoted the governor to have urged the residents of Garko and its environs to take full advantage of the opportunities offered by the project to improve their socio-economic conditions and contribute to the state’s overall development.

