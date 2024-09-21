Gov Yusuf begins distribution of 50,000 desks to primary schools in Kano

Flagging off the exercise on Friday in Kano, Kabir-Yusuf said the furniture distribution signalled the beginning of interventions in the education sector.

According to him, this is to fill the existing Infrastructural gap inherited from the previous administration.

The governor, who explained that he met the state education sector in a deplorable condition, said efforts were being deployed to provide conducive teaching and learning environment for teachers and pupils.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is in pursuant to our continued commitment to revamp the education sector.

“Most of our pupils are sitting on the floor. This initiative is not merely about providing furniture but restoration of confidence and hope of transformation.

“The desk we are distributing today is in addition to the 10,000 we distributed earlier through the Community Reorientation Committee (CRC) to all the 44 local government areas,” he said.

The governor further reiterated that his administration was demonstrating a commitment to ensuring the standard of education in the state was raised beyond its present level.

He admonished the respective communities to take ownership of the intervention and safeguard the same and other government facilities against vandalism and theft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kabir-Yusuf also promised to increase school enrollment and teacher training in the state.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Haruna Doguwa said the intervention was aimed at providing a conducive learning environment for learners while describing the gesture as a morale booster to both pupils and their teachers.

The Chairman, Kano State Universal Basic Education Board, Alhaji Yusuf Kabir assured that the board was working assiduously to achieve its core mandate of providing qualitative and accessible education to Kano children.