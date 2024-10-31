ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Otti signs Greater Ohafia Development Authority bill into law

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ukoha said that the governor expressed optimism that GODA would serve as a robust institutional vehicle for the rapid socio-economic transformation of the Abia North zone.

This is contained in a statement by Otti’s Chief Press Secretary, Njoku Ukoha in Umuahia on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had earlier signed a similar bill tagged: the Greater Aba Development Authority (GADA) Bill into law to cater for development in the Abia South zone.

Ukoha said that the action was under the commitment of the current administration to drive an even and accelerated development in all parts of the state.

The governor reiterated his administration’s determination to work closely with relevant stakeholders to evolve a governance system that will accelerate non-stop development in all parts of Abia.

“Subsequently, the governor approved the constitution of the Board of GODA as follows:

Prof. Awa Kalu, SAN, Chairman, Mr Obinna Odum, Director General and Dr Onyinye Rufus-Obi, Mr Ike Orika and Chief Johnson Chukwu as members,” he said.

He said that the inauguration of the board would take place at a date to be communicated later.

Abia’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ikechukwu Uwanna, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Legislative Affairs, Mr Luke Onyeani and other senior government functionaries witnessed the event.

News Agency Of Nigeria

