Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, and his Deputy Engineer Benson Abounu have tested negative for coronavirus.

The State Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, David Olofu also tested negative for the disease.

After receiving the result of his test on Sunday, April 5, 2020, Ortom urged Benue residents to voluntarily go for coronavirus test.

According to The Nation, Ortom commended the State Action Committee on coronavirus and other individuals and organizations for making selfless contributions towards the fight against the pandemic.

He also expressed delight that the state has not recorded any fresh case apart from the first case recently confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The governor went on to urge the state residents to keep observing personal hygiene by washing their hands with soap frequently, using sanitizers and maintaining social distancing, to avoid contracting the disease.

Ortom also assured Benue people that his administration will not relent in its drive to prevent the virus from spreading within the state.