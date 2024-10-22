Gov Namadi says 181 people died in Jigawa tanker explosion

Namadi stated this while briefing State House correspondents after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.

He said that 80 people were hospitalised while 210 families were affected by the incident.

The governor said he was at the State House to welcome the president back from his annual leave and to brief him on the tanker explosion which he described as tragic.

“I felt it is important to come and brief the president on what we are doing as government and also thank him for sending a delegation immediately after the incident happened.

“This action taken by Mr President has been appreciated by the people of Jigawa.

“So, I felt I should come to thank him for doing that, and also to brief him on the situation; where we are and what we are trying to do,” said Namadi.

He said that the state government had paid the medical bills of all the people hospitalised and carried out a lot of interventions to bring succor to the affected families.

“Mr President has promised to intervene and assist the victims.

“The state government has already established a high-powered committee, headed by a retired DIG, to find out the remote cause and advise the government.