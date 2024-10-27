ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Namadi approves payment of ₦70,000 minimum wage to Jigawa workers

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi. [Twitter:@u_danmodi]
Sagir Musa, the Commissioner for Information, Youths, Sports and Culture, disclosed this to newsmen in Dutse on Saturday.

He said that Namadi made the pronouncement on Friday after receiving a report from the state’s Minimum Wage Committee led by Muhammad Dagacire, the Head of Service.

“I’m delighted to shed more light on the announcement made by Gov Umar Namadi earlier yesterday where he expressed the commitment of the state government to implement the new minimum wage recommended by the Federal Government.

“The Jigawa State Government has earlier set up a committee and the committee has deliberated and came up with advice to the state government where it found necessary to go like any other state to implement the new minimum wage.

“That was the exact announcement made by the governor yesterday. So we are looking forward to seeing how the state government will make adequate preparations for the successful implementation of the new minimum wage like other states,” Musa said.

On the expected date for payment of the new minimum wage, the commissioner said: “The Jigawa workers will soon have the verdict from the committee’s conclusion because this is new and requires adequate preparations, and the government has to do a lot to ensure successful implementation.

“I cannot give you a precise date, but I’m sure the government will soon announce it as it works assiduously to implement it.”

However, he called on workers in the state to reciprocate the gesture by dedicating themselves to duty, as to whom much is given, much is expected.

