Idris gifts land cruisers to 4 First-Class Emirs, recognises role in State peace

Presenting keys to the vehicles to the emirs in Birnin Kebbi, Idris said the aim was to recognise their role as facilitators of peace, security and development in the society.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the traditional rulers are; the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu-Bashar. Others are the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Muhammad-Mera; the Emir of Yauri, Dr Muhammad Zayyanu-Abdullahi; and the Emir of Zuru, Alhaji Muhammad Sani-Sami.

“Your Royal Highnesses, my administration recognises the importance of all institutions.

“The government has given new vehicles to members of the House of Assembly, Commissioners, Security Services, and Chairmen of Boards, Departments and Agencies for optimal operation.

“Today, we are tackling our royal fathers’ transportation problems, because you have been riding in old vehicles.

“Morally speaking, as a government, we know what traditional rulers are doing nationwide in contributing to peace and stability among communities.

“We must be alert to our responsibility. We uphold the high esteem of traditional institutions as a foundation for social cohesion.

“The vehicles presented to the emirs are exactly the same as what the governor is riding. This is to preserve the sanctity of the royal fathers.

“Wherever you go with the vehicles, you will be recognised with honour as 1st Class Emirs from Kebbi,” he said.

Idris reiterated the commitment of his administration to seek a constitutional role for traditional rulers.