Gov Eno to inaugurate 72 projects in Akwa Ibom in November

Eno revealed this in Ikot Ekpene on Friday during the inauguration of a 1.1km spring road and drainage project, which links Goretti Girls Secondary School, the only female school in the area.

He said that the projects would include; two roads in each of the senatorial districts and two compassionate homes in each of the 31 local government areas of the state.

The governor commended the contractor, U&K, Contractors, Ukeme Eyoh, for delivering on the job, in spite of the difficult terrain.

He reminded the people of his campaign promise that his government was ready to engage youths in the art of governance.

“This is what can truly be defined as raising boys to men. Not by throwing money on the streets for young people to fight and injure themselves.

“For performing so well on this difficult task, we are awarding you Phase 2 of this project and when you finish, we will give you another project,” Eno said.

The Commissioner for Works and Fire Service, Prof. Eno Ibanga, said the road was one of the first set of roads the governor offered to construct on assumption of office.

He said the next rainy season, there would be no flood in the community and thanked the governor for approving the second phase of the project, which is the extension of the drainage facility.

In his remarks, Sen. Emmanuel Ibokessien said the road has cemented Ikot Ekpene as a support base for the governor.

“Spring Road cost us many votes in the last General Elections because the opposition came here and took photographs of school children falling inside the gully.