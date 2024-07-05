Gov Eno donates fully furnished 2-bedroom apartments to 3 Akwa Ibom widows

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three beneficiaries are, Madam Abasianwan Moses from Nsit Ibom, Mrs Affiong Bassey from Ikot Akpabio, and Mrs Nkereuwem Umoren from Ikot Ekpene Udo.

Speaking at a brief ceremony in Nsit Ubium, Eno said that the gesture was in fulfilment of his electioneering promises to the people.

Represented by Mr Ini Ememobong, the Commissioner for Information, Eno reiterated his administration’s commitment to positively impact the lives of Akwa Ibom people.

“I congratulate the beneficiaries, I urge you to see the apartments as your homes, see them as God’s answers to your prayers,” he said

Eno also announced a business startup grant of ₦500,000 to each of the beneficiaries as a way of making them become self-reliant.

He further directed government functionaries in the areas to liaise with the Ministry of health to undertake a comprehensive health check on the beneficiaries.

“We recognise that Akwa Ibom people, especially women made sacrifices in 2023 to elect us, you decided to stand with the party that you have always known.

“Do not put your trust in people. When God directs His attention to you, no one can stop your blessing,” Eno said.

Also speaking, Iniobong Orok, the Transition Committee Chairman, Insit Ibiom Local Government Council, commended the governor for the gesture.

He said that the donation of homes to the widows was an eloquent testimony that the governor clearly understood the plight of the less privileged.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Nkereuwem Umoren, expressed joy that the governor had an agenda for widows.

“I pray God to bless the governor and the government of the state. I did not believe it when I was told that the governor was building a house for me

” I did not know I could be discovered in my quiet and lowly place. I am glad that I now have a home,” she said.

