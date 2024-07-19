RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Eno defends move to construct 18-floor tower in Lagos despite criticism

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Akwa Ibom government said the proposed 18-storey tower is a great investment that would guarantee solid income to the state.

Umo Eno.
Umo Eno.

This followed the criticism that trailed the announcement of the project by an online publication.

While performing the foundation laying ceremony for Ewet Luxury Gardens – an estate sited at the former Ewet timber market in the state capital last Monday, Eno disclosed the proposed project in Lagos dubbed "Ibom Towers."

However, the publication called into question the rationale of the proposed building, suggesting that the funds earmarked for the project should be channelled into providing food for the people.

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno [Twitter:@_PastorUmoEno]
Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno [Twitter:@_PastorUmoEno] Pulse Nigeria

Meanwhile, the government has issued a statement not just to address the issues raised but to also highlight the project's objectives.

Issued by Ekerete Udoh, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, on Friday, July 19, 2024, the statement reiterates the aim of the Eno-led administration to increase the state's internally generated revenue (IGR) without imposing additional taxes on the people.

Udoh explained that the 18-story Ibom Towers design features one and two-bedroom flats and business suites intended for high-end customers, with proceeds directed to the state treasury.

He also disclosed plans by the government to convert the liaison office in Abuja into a three-star hotel to further boost income.

”While the media is free to do its job as the interrogator of government’s activities, we hope some of their interrogations would be products of reason, rationality and deep intellectual capital put into analyzing government’s actions, rather than playing to the gallery and the unfortunate celebration of a herd mentality.

”Governor Umo Eno came to serve, to uplift, to challenge and galvanize our people to dream more, become more and Arise further and shine. He remains irrevocably committed to that vision, and nothing will distract him.

”The 18-storey proposed Ibom Towers and the three-star hotel in Abuja are great investments that would guarantee solid income to the state government.

”Like Ibom Air, which was attacked and described as a “ white elephant” project by the same herd of “nattering nabobs of negativism” apologies to the late United States one-time Vice President, Spiro Agnew, the proposed Ibom Towers and the three-star hotel in Abuja, will stand out as enchanting symbols of the continuous Rise and ascendancy of the Akwa Ibom identity when completed. Governor Umo Eno should be celebrated rather than pilloried,” the statement read partly.

