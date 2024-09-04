ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Eno approves ₦6.43bn for retiree payments, expands housing projects

News Agency Of Nigeria

The gesture is part of Eno’s promise to enhance retirees’ welfare.

Governor Umo Eno [The Mail]

Ekerete Udoh, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, said in a statement in Uyo on Wednesday that the gesture was part of Eno’s promise to enhance retirees’ welfare.

“The governor promised to regularly set aside substantial amounts of money for the payment of gratuities and other entitlements to retirees in the state.

“The latest approval brings the amount so far disbursed for gratuity and other entitlements to about ₦28 billion,” he said.

Udoh expressed the commitment of the Eno-led government to fulfil the promises outlined in the ARISE Agenda.

“The government is maintaining all the infrastructure and facilities put in place by previous administrations.

“The focus now is to grow the people, improve their material wellbeing, and accelerate developments in rural areas,” he added.

The governor’s spokesman said that the state government had donated no fewer than 36 fully-furnished two-bedroom apartments to indigent and vulnerable people.

“Additional 164 two-bedroom bungalows are currently under construction. Plans are underway to hand over 200 units of housing during the second year in office.

“The intention is to hand over about 400 units of two-bedroom apartments to vulnerable families before the end of the tenure,” he stated.

He said that 150 units of housing at the Grace Homes Estate, would soon be given out to civil servants of between Grade Levels one and eight.

Udoh said that through the ARISE Elderly Care Initiatives, ₦50,000 was been given out monthly to 600 elders selected from the 368 wards in the state. He said that the Eno-led government was deeply committed to the prudent utilisation of resources in the interest of the people’s wellbeing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

