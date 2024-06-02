ADVERTISEMENT
Bago slashes registration fees of Niger university by 50% to ease parents' burden

News Agency Of Nigeria

The VC explained that the governor said the gesture was aimed at alleviating the compounding financial hardships on parents.

Umar Bago [Facebook]

This largesse was part of his efforts to ease the burden on parents following the removal of fuel subsidy.

The Pro-Chancellor University disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Saturday.

Yahaya-Kuta explained that the governor said the gesture was aimed at alleviating the compounding financial hardships on parents.

According to him, the decision would reduce the effect of the current economic hardship on the students and their parents who are suffering from the consequences of the fuel subsidy removal.

Yahaya-Kuta further stated that all the students studying regular courses in the institution were to enjoy the total relief of a fifty per cent reduction in the registration fees in the ongoing 2023/2024 academic session.

While congratulating the students, parents, and the people of Niger on the development, the governor hoped that the beneficiaries and entire people of the state would lend their unflinching support and cooperation to the present administration.

He said, “Governor Bago implored the beneficiaries of the government’s kind gesture to reciprocate it by being more committed to their studies for the development of the state and humanity at large.

News Agency Of Nigeria

