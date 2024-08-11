ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Bago condemns looting, burning of RCCG church in Niger

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Umaru Bago of Niger State has condemned the burning of the Redeemed Christian Church of God by suspected hoodlums in Kontagora town.

Gov Bago condemns burning, looting of RCCG church in Niger [NAN]
Gov Bago condemns burning, looting of RCCG church in Niger [NAN]

Bago, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Print Media, Aisha Wakaso, issued on Sunday in Minna, described the attack on the Church “as mindless and cowardly.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that suspected hoodlums in the early hours of Saturday looted items and set ablaze the Church located along the Federal College of Education (FCE) road in Kontagora.

He said the barbaric act of burning and looting the Church was not only an attack on the Christian community but a direct affront to the peace and unity cherished in the state.

Bago said: “We totally condemn this act and tell our Christian brothers and sisters, as well as other Niger inhabitants that the government prioritises their safety, security, and freedom of religion.

“Our state utilises its diversity and the peaceful coexistence of all religious and ethnic groups. We will not condone this act of violence,” he said.

The governor said he had directed all the relevant security agencies to conduct an immediate and complete inquiry into the incident.

He vowed that the perpetrators of the horrible act would be caught and duly prosecuted.

Bago urged the people of Kontagora to be calm and refrain from reprisal attacks while they should continue to work to preserve peace and togetherness as one nation.

He said his administration would continue to take all the necessary precautions to protect all places of worship in order to prevent the recurrence of such regrettable and reprehensible acts.

Bago also called on the residents of the state to be watchful and report any suspicious activity to the authorities to avoid further occurrences of such heinous atrocities.

He pledged the state government’s support to the members of the affected Church and the broader Christian community.

Gov Bago condemns looting, burning of RCCG church in Niger

