Gov Alia imposes curfew in Benue LGA after serious security breaches

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in the state said that all the tactical teams within the area had arrived to beef up security in the area.

Governor Hyacinth Alia [BSG]

Governor Hyacinth Alia announced the measure at a news briefing in Makurdi shortly after the State Security Council meeting.

Alia, represented by Dep. Gov. Sam Ode said the curfew became imperative, “following the wanton destruction of government’s property and threats to lives in the area”.

He said the government was surprised by the grave security situation in the area, “which has led to the breakdown of law and order and wanton destruction of government property and threat to lives”.

He said that the curfew was to ensure the safety and protection of lives and property of the residents.

The governor, therefore, charged all the stakeholders and security agencies to take note of the measure and ensure strict compliance.

According to him, the curfew would take effect in and around Ukum for 24 hours, from 3 pm today (Wednesday) to 3 pm on Thursday, July 4.

“Thereafter, it will be from 6 pm to 6 am, beginning from Thursday, July 4, until further notice.

“This is the announcement from the Benue State Government’s seat of power,” the governor said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a large number of youths on Wednesday took over Ayati -Sai Road in Ukum LGA and barricaded it to protest the alleged incessant killings in the area.

The youths also invaded the council Secretariat in Zaki Biam and destroyed things to express their displeasure over what they described as the “government’s insensitivity” toward the alleged killings in the area.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Sewuese Anene, said that the Commissioner of Police was on his way to the local government headquarters to ensure that there was law and order.

NAN reports that Ukum LGA has been a flashpoint of criminality with frequent spates of killings and kidnapping by local militias.

Wednesday’s protest, according to a resident of Ayati Village, was triggered by the killing of 11 people by local bandits on Tuesday night.

The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said, “You know how volatile the LGA has been in recent times.

“There is hardly a day we don’t experience killings and kidnapping, unfortunately, the State Government has not shown seriousness in tackling the development.

“Tuesday night, these bandits invaded Ayati Village and killed several people.

“At the time the youths recovered 11 corpses, it triggered anger, making them storm the road to protest the killing.

“Some of the youths also went with the recovered corpses to the council secretariat to vent their anger and destroy the council’s property,” he said.

NAN reports that there has been a massive deployment of security personnel to the area to enforce law and order.

