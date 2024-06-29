Gov Aiyedatiwa promises to build new stadium in Akure soon

Aiyedatiwa made this known in his speech at an event to commemorate the 2024 Olympic Day Run held at the Ondo State Sports Complex, Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the event featuring Olympians, sportsmen and women started from the Government House and terminated at the state sports complex.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Olayide Adelami, said efforts were in top gear to ensure that work commenced at the site of the new stadium to ease the pressure placed on the old stadium.

He promised that the state would continue to support the objectives of the Olympic celebration which among others was to promote national unity and grassroots sports development in the country.

“Efforts are on to award the contract of the new stadium at Araromi in Akure to curb the overstretching of facilities at the Ondo State Sports Complex and to enhance sports development in the state.

“The contract for the upgrading of Akure township stadium has been awarded by the state government to a reputable contractor to make the facilities meet international standards for the use of the sports-loving people of Ondo state.

“Other mini stadia in Ondo, Ikare and Ile Oluji will also be awarded soon to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people.

“Our administration will continue to give necessary priority to sports,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa said his administration was determined to give the state a befitting stadium and that he would prioritise sports and also pay attention to the welfare of athletes.

He described sports as a good avenue for social interaction and integration among youths.

“Sports is very dear to our hearts in Ondo and our administration will not relent in its efforts to engage the people in sporting activities for health benefits and as a chosen career where we gainfully employ the youth,” he said.

In his welcome address, Saka Ogunleye, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, said the sustainability of the event was a clear indication that sport remained a veritable instrument for the promotion of global peace.

“The extension of the event to Ondo State is a clear indication that sports promote global peace.

“We are committed to prioritising sports and engaging the youths in a meaningful way through sporting activities. Sports facilities are upgraded all over the state.

“Our target is to ensure that our athletes can compete with their counterparts outside the state and win laurels and go further to thereby represent Nigeria in international competitions.”

The representative of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Sylvester Ikuejamoye, in his remarks, noted that sporting activities keep the mind and body strong.