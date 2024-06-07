Gov Adeleke presents ₦4bn bond certificates to retirees

Presenting the bond certificates, Adeleke said that out of the figure, retirees at the state level would receive ₦1.59 billion, while retirees at the local government level would receive ₦2.41 billion.

According to him, his two predecessors in office for 12 years released bond certificates worth ₦11 billion, while his administration released the worth ₦12.7 billion to retirees from Dec. 2022 till date.

He also said that from 2022 till date, his administration had paid N₦1.8 billion as gratuities to civil servants, members of staff in tertiary institutions, government parastatals and public secondary schools at the state level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

“Within the same period, our government has paid local government and primary school retirees ₦2.52 billion as gratuities.

“While the total gratuities paid for state and local government retirees within the same period stood at ₦4.32 billion,” Adeleke said.

The governor said that his administration was committed to upholding workers’ welfare as the number one priority.

“We will continue to devote our time to paying off the pension and half salary debt, while also providing succour to the workforce,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, the Head of Service, Ayanleye Aina, said that the release of the bond certificates was in line with the tenet of the five action plans of the present administration, of making the welfare of the workers and retirees the number one priority.