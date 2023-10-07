ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Abiodun immortalises late son DJ Olu with scholarship scheme

Nurudeen Shotayo

Abiodun described education as the only light to the future of prosperity, development and peaceful co-existence.

He instituted the scheme in memory of his son, Gbemiga Abiodun, aka DJ Olu, who died six years ago.

Speaking at the launch on Saturday at Iperu in Ikenne Local Government Area, Abiodun said the scheme would ensure that brilliant, but indigent students had access to quality education.

He said primary school pupils and students in secondary schools and tertiary institutions would benefit from the scheme, adding that the number of beneficiaries would increase to 1,000 in the next 12 months.

“It is against this backdrop that my family came up with a scholarship scheme called Gbemiga Abiodun Memorial Scholarship Award in memory of our son, Gbemiga Abiodun.

“It is strictly for indigent learners of public primary, secondary schools, technical college and tertiary institutions, as well as special needs learners within Ikenne, Remo North and Sagamu local government areas of Ogun,’’ he said.

He said the scheme was conceived to celebrate the impactful and eventful life of his deceased son and all that he stood for while alive, adding that the deceased lived a life of selflessness and consistency.

“Beyond his popular chosen career as a disc jockey, he had an unwavering passion for education, which he pursued passionately till God called him to be with Him on Oct. 7, 2017,’’ Gov. Abiodun recalled.

He charged beneficiaries to make the best of the scheme to better their lot, saying it was the best way his family could keep the memory of the deceased son alive.

Earlier, the wife of the governor, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, said the scheme was to impact the lives of the beneficiaries and their parents, especially at these trying times.

She expressed the hope that the scheme would achieve its purpose of bringing succour to benefiting families.

In his remarks, Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, said the scholarship scheme was being sponsored entirely by the Dapo Abiodun family.

Arigbabu explained that a dedicated account would be opened for beneficiaries in primary and secondary schools to be disbursed by their head teachers and principals.

He added that beneficiaries in tertiary institutions would receive theirs in person

