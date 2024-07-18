Gombe governor spends ₦150m monthly to keep state clean

Yahaya said this on Wednesday during the inauguration of the 2024 desilt exercise of major storm drains in the Gombe metropolis.

He said that street sweeping to keep the state clean showed the government’s commitment to environmental sustainability and the overall well-being of the people.

The governor stressed the need for the residents to support government’s effort towards keeping a clean environment by utilising the newly built waste collection centres in their communities.

According to him, indiscriminate dumping of waste in drains contributes to environmental challenges particularly flooding, hence the need for collective responsibility towards ensuring that waste do not get into the drains.

The governor said the impact of flooding in terms of damage to lives and property made it imperative for concerted actions, adding that, “we are commencing the clearing of major water channels so as to ensure the free flow of water.

“This initiative is critical to avert flooding and ensuring the protection of human lives, property, and infrastructure.

“Additionally, it will prevent the outbreak of diseases among our communities. The main cause of flooding, especially within the metropolis, is the inordinate disposal of waste in our major storm drains.

“Despite our consistent efforts through the relevant ministries, departments, and agencies to enlighten and sensitise communities on the dangers of improper waste disposal, we continue to face significant challenges.

“It has therefore become a policy of this administration to clear all water channels at the beginning of every rainy season,” he said.

Yahaya reiterated his commitment to environmental conservation through proper waste management and massive tree planting across the state.

He said the government would also construct 21 additional waste collection centres under the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) project being implemented in partnership with the World Bank.