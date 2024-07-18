RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gombe governor spends ₦150m monthly to keep state clean

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor stressed the need for the residents to support the government’s effort towards keeping a clean environment.

Governor Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state (PM News)
Governor Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state (PM News)

Recommended articles

Yahaya said this on Wednesday during the inauguration of the 2024 desilt exercise of major storm drains in the Gombe metropolis.

He said that street sweeping to keep the state clean showed the government’s commitment to environmental sustainability and the overall well-being of the people.

The governor stressed the need for the residents to support government’s effort towards keeping a clean environment by utilising the newly built waste collection centres in their communities.

According to him, indiscriminate dumping of waste in drains contributes to environmental challenges particularly flooding, hence the need for collective responsibility towards ensuring that waste do not get into the drains.

The governor said the impact of flooding in terms of damage to lives and property made it imperative for concerted actions, adding that, “we are commencing the clearing of major water channels so as to ensure the free flow of water.

“This initiative is critical to avert flooding and ensuring the protection of human lives, property, and infrastructure.

“Additionally, it will prevent the outbreak of diseases among our communities. The main cause of flooding, especially within the metropolis, is the inordinate disposal of waste in our major storm drains.

“Despite our consistent efforts through the relevant ministries, departments, and agencies to enlighten and sensitise communities on the dangers of improper waste disposal, we continue to face significant challenges.

“It has therefore become a policy of this administration to clear all water channels at the beginning of every rainy season,” he said.

Yahaya reiterated his commitment to environmental conservation through proper waste management and massive tree planting across the state.

He said the government would also construct 21 additional waste collection centres under the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) project being implemented in partnership with the World Bank.

He said the state Environmental Protection Agency (GOSEPA) would ensure daily evacuation of waste from collection centres in residential areas to maintain a cleaner and healthy environment.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Data shows over 600k Nigerians filed for asylum abroad under Buhari

Data shows over 600k Nigerians filed for asylum abroad under Buhari

President Biden tests positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms

President Biden tests positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms

Nigeria records 22 building collapses, 33 deaths in 7 months of 2024

Nigeria records 22 building collapses, 33 deaths in 7 months of 2024

Nigerian gamer Oluwole sets world record with 75-hour soccer video game marathon

Nigerian gamer Oluwole sets world record with 75-hour soccer video game marathon

'Speaking the truth, a crime in APC' - Labour Party on Ndume saga

'Speaking the truth, a crime in APC' - Labour Party on Ndume saga

Gombe governor spends ₦150m monthly to keep state clean

Gombe governor spends ₦150m monthly to keep state clean

Museveni congratulates Kagame on re-election, emphasises East African Unity

Museveni congratulates Kagame on re-election, emphasises East African Unity

FG interested in APC winning 2025 Anambra governorship election - Ganduje

FG interested in APC winning 2025 Anambra governorship election - Ganduje

FG to construct 6- lane super highway connecting 5 states, FCT – Umahi

FG to construct 6- lane super highway connecting 5 states, FCT – Umahi

Pulse Sports

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Trending

Customs says Nigeria remains among the countries with the cheapest PMS [FIJ]

Customs sells seized petrol to Nigerians for ₦180 per litre

The Supreme Court of Nigeria (Business Day)

BREAKING: Supreme Court orders FG to pay allocations directly to LGAs

Former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman. [The Punch]

Mild drama as ex-minister standing trial for fraud collapses outside court

President Bola Tinubu. [Punch]

This country belongs to all of us - Tinubu hails Supreme Court ruling on LG autonomy